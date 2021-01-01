Magby Upholstered Slat Back Arm Chair in Brown Cherry/Brown

Classic yet luxury, this chair is crafted with high quality solid wood and engraved with blossomy wood craving on the legs. It also comes with fitting cushion to strike the balance between comfort and styling. You can choose between side chair, arm chair and counter height chair for your need. This dining set contain a regular or counter height faux marble top table, which are optional and sold separately. The flexible combination of luxury and traditional style chairs and tables elevate your home to the next level.