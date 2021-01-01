Magaret 25" Black Table Lamp with Outlet

Enhance your space with these sleek and modern Contemporary Table Lamps with Coffee Base that will brighten up even the darkest rooms. The lamps feature a beautiful combination of pure white shade and a mystical coffee base accented with nickel details. With its fashionable look, this bedside lamp will be a great lighting fixture or an ideal decor to any room in your home, especially on the nightstand, bedside, or sofa side table. In addition, the lamps are the best choice either for your own use or as a gift for housewarming and any celebrations.