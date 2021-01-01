Citizens of Humanity Maeve Pleated Jean in Nude. - size 25 (also in 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31) Citizens of Humanity Maeve Pleated Jean in Nude. - size 25 (also in 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31) 100% cotton. Zip fly with button closure. Side slant pockets. Back patch pockets. Darted waist. Faded wash. 16.5 at the knee narrows to 13 at the leg opening. Made in USA. CITI-WJ1573. 1916-1248. Established in 2003, Citizens of Humanity is renowned in the fashion industry for its pioneering approach to premium denim. With an uncompromising focus on fit, fabric and wash. Citizens of Humanity jeans are the ultimate luxury denim.