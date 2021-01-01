From etta avenue
Maegan Block Coffee Table with Storage
Bring the right amount of over-the-top to your living room or bedroom with this glam coffee table. It's set on a mirrored plinth base, and features a border of inlaid acrylic diamonds on the front to create a sparkling display. And it has a mirrored tabletop for additional glam. The open shelf gives you a spot to keep a few books, or display your decorative vases. It measures 35" long and 24" wide, so it can fit in smaller seating areas.