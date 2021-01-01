From kalco lighting

Kalco Lighting Mae LED Chandelier - Color: Clear

$1,410.00
In stock
Description

The Mae LED Chandelier by Kalco Lighting is an elegant and minimalistic piece. A single down rod supports a set of gracefully arched arms, branching outward to hold tall, slim stems that are topped with dimpled glass shades. Within these textured glass pieces, energy-efficient light sources sparkle and shine through the spherical shapes surrounding them. Casting an even and welcoming layer of light, this chandelier lends a glamorous touch to spaces in your home. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Clear. Finish: Chrome

