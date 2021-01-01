Madison 35.5" Polished nickel 12 Light Chandelier Royal Cut Crystal Trim

Part of Madison Collection from Elegant LightingPolished nickel finishRoyal cut crystal trimCircular steel frameHand-polished multifaceted clear crystal spheresPolished nickel finished steel hardwareSteel fixtureNumber of lights: 12Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 60wMaximum bulb wattage: 720wVoltage: 110v-125vClear crystal colorNumber of tiers: 1.Modern simplicity meets organic beauty in the breathtakingly unique Madison collection. Hand-polished, multifaceted clear crystal spheres shimmer like dewdrops in a circular forged-iron grid with a golden-iron, mocha-brown, or polished-nickel finish. These airy pendant lamps will brighten up a kitchen, dining room, foyer, or stairwell in an explosion of reflected light.