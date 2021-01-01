Madison Park Verona Media Console Cabinet - Modern Mid-Century, Quaterfoil Mirrored Door Design Buffet/Sideboard Accent Living Room Furniture, 68'.

Features - modern contemporary luxe design features quatrefoil mirror design. Solid legs and a robust design for stability and Sturdy Quality. This Clutter organizer unit has adjustable shelf for optimum storage Functionality - accent cabinet unit comes in modern trendy style offers versatile functions. It's a perfect size to serve as your Media cabinet TV stand in your living room. Or in the kitchen and dining room as a buffet cabinet that not only can accent your decor but also serve to store and organize your plate and glassware Material - contemporary modern kitchen cabinet in White with mirror door design Comes in high Quality wood and metal hardware. The solid wood legs are for stability and robust design Dimension - sideboard: 68'W x 17'D x 34. 25'H; Assembly required Care - Spot clean only do not use bleach or any harsh chemical solution to maintain original Color quality; assembly required