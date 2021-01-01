From madison park bedding
Madison Park White Sabrina 3 Piece Tufted Cotton Chenille Duvet Cover Set Full/Queen
Advertisement
Soften the look of your bedroom with the Madison Park Sabrina 3 Piece Cotton Chenille Duvet Cover Set, The white cotton chenille duvet cover and shams flaunt a beautiful all-over floral medallion motif, for a charming farmhouse look, Made with a 100% cotton face and reverse, this cotton chenille duvet cover set offers a shabby chic update for your bedroom and is machine washable for easy care, Button closures help secure a comforter insert within the duvet cover and four inside ties in the Set Include: 1 Duvet Cover: 90' W x 90' L 2 Standard Shams: 20' W x 26' L(2) Material Details: Duvet/Sham: 100% tufted cotton chenille face and cotton reverse; button closure Care Instructions: Machine Washable Pattern: Medallion