Madison Park Parker End Tables-Solid Wood, Two-Tone Finish with Lower Storage Shelf Modern Mid-Century Accent Living Room Furniture, Medium.

FEATURES - Two-tone table is a perfect addition to your living room. The mid-century modern influence is solidified with the white top accenting the pecan finish frame. It also features a lower level storage shelf for extra storage FUNCTIONS - Great table to facilitate your social or family gathering as your living room furniture. The mid-century appeal can also accent your living room décor MATERIAL - The Parker accent table is made of high quality material. The frame is crafted with solid rubberwood creating a sturdy structure that gives better durability. And the shelf features beautiful oak veneer PRODUCT MEASUREMENT - End Table: 24W x 24D x 22H'; assembly required CARE - Spot clean only do not use bleach or any harsh chemical solution to maintain original color quality