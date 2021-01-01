From madison park pure
Madison Park Mirage Ottoman Grey (FPF18-0504)
This ottoman with its handsome button tufted design complete with lift top, storage and faux leather look makes it a classy accent for any space. Set Include:1 Bench:50.78W x 20.07D x 16.9H' Floor to Seat Height:16.9' Weight Capacity/LB:200 Item Weight /LB:35.3 Material Details: Frame Composition: Select Hardwoods and Plywood, Birch wood legs Legs/Finish: Black Noir Wood Fabric Composition: Faux Leather Cushion: High Density Foam Additional Features: Interior Storage / Tufted Detailing Care Instructions: SPOT CLEAN ONLY Pattern: Solid