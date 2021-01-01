Madison Park Maria Storage Chest - Wood Living Room Storage - White, Brown, Geometric Lattice Pattern, Modern Style Dresser Chest - 1 Piece 3.

LIFESTYLE - Maria collection 3 drawer accent chest comes with geometric gold lattice design highlighting the overall finish. The heavily gold accented chest can be use to accent your existing décor FUNCTIONALITY - The 3 drawer Maria collection chest is the perfect addition to your living room. Suitable for entry way, it comes with two level interior shelves providing ample storage space to organize and declutter your living space MATERIAL - Maria collection features high quality wood creating a robust design chest. And for stability and sturdiness it comes with solid wood legs DIMENSION - 36' W x 14'D x 34'H; no assembly required CARE - Spot clean only do not use bleach or any harsh chemical solution to maintain original color quality