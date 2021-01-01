Madison Park Daybed Cover Set-Trendy Design All Season Luxury Bedding with Bedskirt, Matching Shams, Decorative Pillow, 75'x39', Boone, Diamond.

100% Microfiber Create a cozy cabin allure in your guest room with the Madison Park Boone 6 Piece Reversible Daybed Cover Set. The daybed cover features diamond quilting and faux suede with cotton-rich filling for a sophisticated rustic aesthetic. Faux suede finish gives a very soft feel and naturally resists stain. Set includes: 1 Daybed Cover: 75'W x 39'L, 3 Standard Shams: 20'W x 26'L, 1 Bed Skirt: 39'W x 75'L + 15'D, 1 Decorative Pillow: 12'W x 18'L Care instructions: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Do not iron. Spot clean pillows. If there is no free movement in the washer or dryer, use large capacity commercial washer/dryer.