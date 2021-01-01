Madison Park Chenille Tufted 100% Cotton Quilt All Season, Lightweight, Breathable Coverlet Bedspread Bedding Set, Matching Shams, Oversized.

100% Cotton Give your bedroom a cozy shabby chic look with the Madison Park Sabrina 3 Piece Tufted Cotton Chenille Bedspread Set. The cotton chenille bedspread and shams flaunt a tufted floral medallion motif, creating a charming farmhouse look. Naturally breathable and lightweight cotton fabric that is Oeko-Tex certified to be free of any chemicals and harmful substance for a perfect all season bedding. Set includes: 1 Bedspread: 120'W x 118'L, 2 King Shams: 20'W x 36'L + 2'D Care instructions: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Do not iron. Spot clean pillows. If there is no free movement in the washer or dryer, use large capacity commercial washer/dryer.