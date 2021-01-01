Madison Ivory/Taupe 100% Cotton 3 Piece Coverlet Set

The Madison Park Violette 3 Piece Tufted Cotton Coverlet Set offers an elegant and charming update to brighten your bedroom decor. An ivory and taupe medallion design, made with tufted chenille, creates a textural globally inspired look. Matching shams mirror the beautiful design on the coverlet to complete the cotton bedding set. Made from 100% cotton chenille on the face and reverse, this coverlet set offers a gorgeous combination of style and comfort to elevate your bedroom decor. Due to the nature of the chenille fabric, some shedding will occur naturally in the first 3-4 washes. Size: King/Cal. King Coverlet + 2 King Shams