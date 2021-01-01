Madilyn Medium Down Alternative Queen Cooling Bed Pillow
Description
Features:Copper Infused Down AlternativeAntimicrobialSafe and non irritating for your skin97% polyester/3% copper fiberSize: QueenSleep Position: SideComfort Level: MediumFill Material: Down AlternativeFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: WhiteCover Material: PolyesterCover Material Details: Removable Cover: NoPillowcase Included: NoPillowcase Material: Pillowcase Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Pillowcase Thread Count: Pillowcase Color: Gusseted Edge: NoCooling Technology: YesAntimicrobial: YesBed Bug Resistant: NoFill Weight: Fill Power: Machine Washable: YesCountry of Origin - DO NOT MAKE ACTIVE: ChinaSet: NoPieces Included: Product Type: Bed PillowStrap Included: Pocket: Specialty Foam Infusion: NoSpecialty Foam Infusion Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Pillowcase Quantity: Our Favorites: Spefications:CE Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TAA Compliant: FIRA Certified: UL Listed: CALGreen Compliant: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: GreenSpec: GSA Approved: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: SCS Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoFire Rated: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: DIN EN 12935 Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: CertiPUR-US Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Width - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Length - Side to Side: 30Overall Thickness - Front to Back: 3Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: Warranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: