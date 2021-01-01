From bulgaria flag
Made In Bulgaria Flag Green Tote Bag
Advertisement
Made In Bulgaria Flag green design for patriotic Bulgarians who are proud of their Bulgarian roots, country, and Eastern European heritage Celebrate Liberation Day and cheer on Bulgaria national sports teams in the land you were born in and come from 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.