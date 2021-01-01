Bones & Chews Made in USA 6" Twisted Bully Stick Dog Treat, 1 count

Bones & Chews Made in USA 6" Twisted Bully Stick Dog Treat deliver a protein-rich chewing experience that dogs absolutely love—and that you can feel good about. It’s a twisty, tasty reward they’ll love chewing! These all-beef chews are 100% digestible and high in natural protein, making them a great alternative to rawhide. They’re made without any grains, wheat, corn, soy or artificial ingredients like colors, flavors or preservatives. Plus, all that gnawing not only helps satisfy dogs’ instinct to chew, but also helps clean teeth.