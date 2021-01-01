Made In October 1977 44 Years Being Awesome 44th Birthday T-Shirt

I'm A October Girl 44th Birthday Floral Tee. October Girls 1977 shirt are sunshine mixed with a little hurricane shirt for grandma, mom, mother, aunt, 44 Years of Being Awesome Limited Edition, October 44th Birthday shirt for women, girls. Born in October 1977 44 years of being awesome floral vintage decorations. Complete your collection of birthday party accessories for her who's turning 44 years old limited edition October 1977 retro 44th Birthday Shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem