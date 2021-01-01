From davinci
DaVinci Maddox Recliner & Swivel Glider in Natural Oat, Greenguard Gold Certified
GREENGUARD GOLD CERTIFIED: This product has undergone rigorous scientific testing for over 10,000 chemical emissions and VOCs. It contributes to cleaner indoor air, creating a healthier environment for your baby to sleep, play, and grow DESIGNED FOR PARENT AND BABY: Metal base that allows for a smooth and gentle 360 degree swivel motion and forward and backward gliding so you can be comfortable as you feed or rock your baby to sleep RECLINE AND RELAX: We've hidden the reclining mechanism for a more stylish, premium look. Prop up your legs on the plush leg rest and lean back for ultimate comfort. Easily open and close the leg rest without a struggle FOR YOUR BABY'S SAFETY: Say goodbye to toxic chemicals! Upholstery is free of chemical flame retardants. Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs) and Formaldehyde free. Meets all CA TB117-2013 flammability requirements COMFORTABLE HEADREST: Being a parent is hard work! High back allows moms and dads to comfortably lean back for some much needed rest