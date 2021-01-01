From forsake
Forsake Maddox Mid
Whether you're walking downtown, hiking, or traveling, the Forsake Maddox Mid with its lightweight but durable materials will keep your feet comfortable and supported all day long. The gusseted tongue, dual density footbed, compression EVA midsole, and Peak-to-Pavement outsole pack this waterproof boot with comfort for a great addition to your active lifestyle. Waterproof/breathable membrane. Gusseted tongue. Compression EVA midsole. Dual density footbed. Peak-to-Pavement outsole. Leather and synthetic upper. Man-made lining. Man-made sole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 15 oz Shaft: 3 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.