Maddie Contemporary Barstool Walnut Brown - Armen Living

The Armen Living Maddie modern barstool is a wonderful choice for anyone interested in a practical, yet attractive piece of home bar or kitchen furniture. The Maddie's appeal lies in its stylized Walnut wood finished legs which come with a convenient Black Powder Coat finished metal footrest and rubber floor protectors. The Maddie's subtly curved, low back designed seat offers exceptional lumbar support and makes a bold statement with its sleek Brown Faux Leather upholstery. An exceptionally beautiful choice, the Maddie is ideal for kitchen furnishing, but is practical enough to serve as additional seating in just about any room of the house. The Maddie is sold in 2 industry standard sizes; 26 inch counter and 30 inch bar height. Pattern: Solid.

