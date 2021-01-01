From grandeur comfort
Madagasikara Nightstand
The Madagasikara nightstand features solid, live-edge acacia, with a warm brown finish that highlights the natural wood grain and creates a warm, inviting look for your home.Solid wood provides a natural and long lasting piece of furniture.Features solid, live-edge wood for a quality, natural look.Wipe wooden furniture down regularly with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust. Use warm water and a mild soap to clean wooden furniture. Place your wooden furniture away from prolonged direct sunlight as this can result in spotting, a phenomenon where bright and dark spots appear across the surface.Made in India Rustic. Color: Light Brown We offer 1 Year warranty. Dimension:26W 18D 24H. Product Weight:72.00 lbs. Material: Solid Acacia WoodWe understand how important your home is and how decorating your kitchen, dining room or bedrooms with classy, contemporary furnishings can help make it a place that reflects who you are. We believe in the power modern furniture has in creating not just a home but YOUR home. We believe in feeling good about our home environment, and we think you do too.