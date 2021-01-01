From guerlain
Guerlain Mad Eyes Cream Eyeshadow Duo Stick
WHAT IT IS A long-lasting eyeshadow duo featuring a matte shade and iridescent shade on either side to create a buildable eye look from natural to sophisticated. 0.06 oz. Made in France. WHAT IT DOES This multi-tasking product has a creamy texture that glides over the lid or the waterline to effortlessly create captivating eyes. Created with water-resistant pigments that do not bleed or transfer. HOW TO USE IT For a natural look: Apply the light shade over the entire upper eyelid. Blend in with your finger before the product dries. For a more intense look: Apply the light shade over the entire upper eyelid. Blend in with your finger before the product dries. Use the dark shade to trace a line at the base of the eyelid, along the lash line. Apply the iridescent shade to the inner corner of the eye, under the outer corner of the eye, and over the brow bone to brighten the eyes. Cosmetics - Guerlain Cosmetics > Guerlain > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Guerlain. Color: Warm Brown Golden Brown.