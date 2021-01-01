From impressions
Impressions Macon Geometric Indoor Area Rug
Advertisement
Incorporate a touch of understated elegance with a bold design to your beautiful floors with the Macon Area Rug. A palette of toasty neutrals in Brown, Beige, and Ivory blend effortlessly over a Black-Brown background in this rich, tile and tribal design. This family-friendly design is crafted from a durable 100% Polypropylene fiber construction with a 0.23” (6mm) pile height that is perfect for everyday use. Care: Vacuum regularly to prevent dust and crumbs from settling into the roots of the fibers. Turn regularly to avoid continuous exposure to sunlight. Remove loose ends with scissors. Spot clean spills immediately. Always follow care label instructions for best results