From hubbardton forge
Mackintosh Bowl Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (134328-1051)
Advertisement
The Mackintosh Bowl Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge showcases a unique and is the namesake of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, the renowned post-impressionist and Art Nouveau architect and artist. Despite its distinctive style, its slender and straightforward construction gives it a minimalist touch that can complement virtually any established motif. The oval shape of the metal bands swoops over and sweeps around the Opal glass shade, which diffuses light to ensure dining rooms, kitchens, and entryways are illuminated with high-quality, evenly-dispersed light. It is handcrafted by skilled artisans in Vermont upon order. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Bowl. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting