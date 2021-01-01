From zoomie kids
Mackin 15" White Table Lamp
Advertisement
The unique all-star table lamp will bring a new fresh appearance to any room with an unusual style. Add more coziness and sports mood to your room interior. Kids and grownups will love this sporty lamp set, featuring a tapered shade and a themed base with a baseball and other game time design elements. With its fashionable look, this bedside lamp will be a great lighting fixture or an ideal decor to any room in your home, especially on the nightstand, bedside, or sofa side table. In addition, the lamps are the best choice either for your own use or as a gift for housewarming and any celebrations.