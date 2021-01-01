From cleobella
Cleobella Maci Maxi Dress in Green. - size S (also in L, M)
Advertisement
Cleobella Maci Maxi Dress in Green. - size S (also in L, M) Cleobella Maci Maxi Dress in Green. - size S (also in L, M) 100% organic cotton. Handmade in India. Hand wash. Fully lined. Halterneck tie closure. Optional waist tie belt. Crinkle-textured fabric with ruffle trim at collar. CLEO-WD329. CREESU2134. At Cleobella, sustainability and ethical practices are the core of their brand. Deeply rooted in their partnerships with independent artisans around the world, Cleobella promotes sustainable fashion while preserving traditional heritage techniques, leading with their hand woodblock printed designs. The one-of-a-kind designs are crafted by hand in Bali and India where their partners adhere to strict ethical standards and pay fair wages. Every Cleobella design is made with integrity and intended to be cherished for generations.