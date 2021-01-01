From nicole curtis
Nicole Curtis Machine Washable Traditional Boho Light Grey/Blue Area Rug
“I believe every house has a story; time to write yours with this timeless collection” – Nicole Curtis. The Nicole Curtis Series 1 Collection channels the vibrant spirit of the past through intricately printed Persian floral and tribal designs. These vintage-inspired rugs help you transform your home into your sanctuary, with each design carrying a distinctively distressed finish for a comfortably lived-in feel. Series 1 is designed with easy cleaning in mind, with a machine-washable blend of flat woven chenille and cotton fibers that are incredibly soft to the touch. With subtle colors that fit seamlessly in a variety of settings — from French country and transitional to boho and contemporary — this Persian-styled rug from the Nicole Curtis Series 1 Collection lends a calming effect to your home. Echoing the look of a rare vintage find, its printed surface presents a classic floral medallion with decorative border in muted shades of light grey and blue. This flat woven rug is crafted from wonderfully soft, machine-washable chenille and cotton fibers.