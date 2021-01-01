RugSmith Machine Tufted Little Love Indoor and Outdoor Coir Doormat, 18" x 30"

Advertisement
Make your home more inviting with our printed contemporary doormat. Crafted of coir, a fiber made from the husk of a coconut, this textural piece will keep the outdoors out and the indoors a little cleaner. Coir face with vinyl non-skid back. To clean simply sweep or shake. Made in India. RugSmith is a manufacturer of beautiful, elegant, fashion forward area rugs. Whether your style is contemporary, traditional, shabby chic, mid-century modern, glam or transitional, we design our area rugs with the all home décor motifs in mind. At RugSmith, we take pride in providing environmentally sustainable area rugs by using PET fiber in the construction of our products. By using recycled materials we are able to offer affordable area rugs with beautiful designs. Our rugs are machine-made and hand finished, giving you an authentic hand-made rug look, but at a fraction of the cost. Our plush rugs come in a variety of sizes including 5'x7', 8'x10', and 7'x9' to name a few. Complete your home decor project with a new area rug that will have your next guest swooning!