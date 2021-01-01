From nuloom
nuLOOM Machine Made Norene Area Rug or Runner
nuLOOM Machine Made Norene Area Rug or Runner:Machine-made in TurkeyMade of 100 percent polypropylene friseeMultiLatex backingNo warrantySpot clean with a mild detergent and waterPlease note: The digital images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some rug colors may vary slightly. Lengths and widths may vary from the published dimensions. We do our best to provide you with an exact measurement, but please be advised that some variation exists. Patterns may vary slightly according to shape and size selected