From kirkland's
Black Macgregor Metal X-Panel King Bed
Turn your bedroom into an oasis of comfort and luxury with our Black Macgregor Metal X-Panel King Bed. The metal x-panel headboard and footboard adds a contemporary look to this stunning bed. Overall bed measures 85.25L x 78.75W x 56H in. Includes headboard, footboard, rails, and slats Crafted of metal Black finish Contemporary bed design Features X-panel design on headboard and footboard Accommodates a standard king mattress; mattress, adjustable frame, and box spring not included Bedding not included Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.