Baxton Studio Macey Modern and Contemporary Dark Grey Fabric Upholstered Walnut Finished Storage Platform Bed, Multiple Sizes

The Macey queen size storage platform bed has a warm, welcoming style that makes it the perfect addition to your home. The modern and contemporary style is evident in the clean, straight lines of the bed, and the unique design of the headboard. The sturdy wooden frame is built to last, and finished in a charming walnut brown. The headboard of the Macey features a padded, grid-section design upholstered in dark grey fabric. Best of all, the bed features six under the bed drawers for convenient storage. The drawers make the Macey an excellent option for your guest room, or add storage and style to your own bedroom. The drawers are perfect for storing extra linens, pillows, clothing, and anything else that needs tidying up in your space. The Macey is made for use with one mattress only. Made in Malaysia, the bed requires assembly.