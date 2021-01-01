From urban outfitters
Mabelle Sconce
Like a retro-cool treasure, this sconce lamp features iron construction with woven rattan detailing for a boho-infused touch we love. Hardwired design features a round wall bracket with rattan strands crisscrossing all over, accenting the hanging light fixture with a rounded, conical shade. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features. Metal sconce Hardwired requires professional installation Requires 40W E26 standard base bulb not included Content + Care. Iron, rattan Wipe clean Imported Made in compliance with US electrical standards. To use this item outside of the US, pair with an outlet adapter and voltage converter made specifically for use in your location. Size. Dimensions: 7.5"l x 17"h Shade dimensions: 4.25"dia Wattage/Voltage: 40W/120V Weight: 2.07 lbs Shipping package dimensions: 11.3"l x 10.12"w x 10.71"h Shipping package weight: 3.09 lbs