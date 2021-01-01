From free people
Free People Mabel Printed Blouse in Green. - size XS (also in S) Free People Mabel Printed Blouse in Green. - size XS (also in S) Self: 100% polyLining: 100% viscose. Hand wash cold. V-wire front with lace-up closure. Open back with button closure. Elastic cuffs. Smocked back panel. Chiffon fabric with ruched bodice. Imported. FREE-WS3009. OB1085105. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.