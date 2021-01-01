From fila
Fila Maaz Shorts
Advertisement
The FILA Maaz Shorts are a comfortable pair of workout shorts with a drawstring elastic waist for a easy wear. Pull on construction. Hand pockets at the sides. Brand logo at the left hip. Slip at the back waist for bottle. Zipper pocket at the rear. 96% polyester, 4% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 18 in Inseam: 8 in Front Rise: 13 in Back Rise: 18 in Leg Opening: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.