From pinay humor
Maarte - 90's Logo Funny Tagalog Joke - Filipina T-Shirt
Advertisement
MAARTE 90's logo font design image. A funny shirt for a dramatic, high-maintenance Filipina. Tagalog joke shirt. Filipino joke shirt. Funny Tagalog shirt. Funny Filipino shirt. Funny Philippines shirt. Funny Filipina shirt. The Tagalog word maarte originally meant artful or artsy. But it is now used to describe someone, especially a young woman, who can be nitpicky and pretentious. Perfect for a Filipino or Filipina who is a little bit extra. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem