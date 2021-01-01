Schonbek MA1005N-O Emilea 5 Light 20" Wide Crystal Mini Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Optic Crystals Etruscan Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Schonbek MA1005N-O Emilea 5 Light 20" Wide Crystal Mini Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Optic Crystals FeaturesStainless steel constructionTapered fabric shadesFormerly used only in optical and scientific instruments, Optic Crystal offers remarkable refractive properties, clarity, and sharpness of the cutsSloped ceiling compatible(5) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required40" of adjustable chain includedMade in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 22-1/2"Minimum Height: 25-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 63-1/2"Width: 19-1/2"Depth: 19-1/2"Product Weight: 14 lbsChain Length: 40"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Etruscan Gold