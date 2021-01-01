From jovani
Jovani - M3335 Strapless Feather Applique Sheath Dress
You are more than gorgeous when you wear this unbeatable dress from Jovani M3335. This strapless contemporary dress uses straight across neckline embellished with feathers. Bodice is sculpted and has a nice fit to the wearer. Orchestrate your moment to stand out in this Jovani dress. Model is wearing Ivory color. Style: jovani_M3335 Details: Strapless Feather Fitted bodice Length: Short Neckline: Straight Across Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.