From asics tiger
ASICS Tiger Lyte Classic
Advertisement
Put the finishing touches on your look with the ASICS Tiger Lyte Classic sneakers. Casual shoes with lightweight textile uppers and reinforcement panels. Lace-up closure for a custom fit. Padded tongue and collar. Textile lining. Padded footbed for all day comfort. EVA midsole. Flexible rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.