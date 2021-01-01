Miraclesuit Golden Lynx Plunge Bikini Top

Look 10 lbs. lighter in 10 seconds with Miraclesuit. Molded, quick dry foam cup to support & enhance your natural shape. Underwire cup, adjustable straps. V-neck Adjustable straps Back hook & eye closure Nylon/spandex Hand wash Imported of American and imported fabric SIZE & FIT Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 Please note: Bikini bottom sold separately. Outerwear And Swimwear - Modern Swim > Miraclesuit > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Miraclesuit. Color: Golden. Size: 34D.