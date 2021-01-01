Lynwood 4 - Light Kitchen Island Linear LED Pendant

Make your home stand out with stunning LED pendant track light. The flush mount canopy is met with two adjustable wires connecting to a 14-inch black iron bar. Four gold LED spotlights are fixed on the rail and are able to be adjusted in any direction you need. This striking fixture is a perfect design for a modern, minimalist or contemporary home and would be a great addition to any kitchen island, breakfast bar, or in a high ceiling bedroom. Each LED light is designed to be energy efficient and to run for 50,000 hours without needing to change the bulb - for perspective that is 5.7 years of 24/7 runtime!