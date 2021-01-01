From ophelia & co.
Lynelle 33' x 20.5" Flower 3D Embossed Wallpaper
Advertisement
A charming scene of buttercup florals adorned on a gorgeous vintage texture, makes this elegant wall covering a perfect timeless accompaniment to decor. A fresh scene of blue, green and ivory, transforms walls into an elegant garden escape filled with lush blossoming detail. A beautiful textured backdrop resembling a fine vintage fabric, adds an heirloom feel to this lovely floral wallpaper. With fresh detail that seems to sprout from all corners of a room, this rose floral wallpaper brings a darling vintage pattern to walls. With a beautiful vintage flair, this gorgeous lavender wallcovering adds both charm and elegance to decor, bringing timeless style to the forefront of your home. A stylish pairing of organic shades that include a beautiful rose and sage, design a gorgeous floral wallpaper that brings a lovely vintage vibe to the interior of your home. Color: Rose