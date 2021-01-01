Maxim Lighting Lyndon Wall Sconce - Color: Bronze

Frame entryways and accentuate hallways with the sensual curves of the Lyndon Wall Sconce from Maxim Lighting. You can't get anymore sharp and sleek than a solid steel construction. A rectangular steel backplate serves as a neat background for the dynamic figures in front of it. Flaring to the sides, its arms move with an elegant sweeping motion, creating a handsome view from the front and the sides. Incandescent bulbs perched over the tubular lamp holders create an ambient light that softly paints its wall with a warm hue. Shape: Exposed Bulb. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze with Antique Brass