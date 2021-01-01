Lyndhurst 55" Solid Wood Console Table

Designed after an English antique, this high-quality mahogany inlaid console makes elaborate use of high-quality inlays. Drawing inspiration in design from the famous English cabinet maker console is narrow enough to be used in a front entrance and wide enough to fill up a lot of wall space. The mahogany top is banded with satinwood, the four legs at the apron have oval fan-shaped inlays and there are cascading bellflower satinwood inlays to the fronts of the legs which themselves are made from solid mahogany and end in a spade foot style. This mahogany inlaid console table is the perfect size for use in a front hallway as it is quite narrow and does not protrude far into the room.