Lymphoma Awareness leukemia Related Mama Bear Ribb Lymphoma Awareness Leukemia Related Mama Bear Ribbon Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Great design related to Lymphoma support, Lymphoma leukemia, Lymphoma Mother Bear, Lymphoma Mommy Bear, Lymphoma Mom Bear, leukemia awareness, Mama Bear disorder, Lymphoma family member, Lymphoma brother, Lymphoma father, Lymphoma son, Lymphoma daughter For a Lymphoma wife, Lymphoma husband, Lymphoma cousin, Lymphoma niece, Lymphoma nephew, Lymphoma boy, or Lymphoma girl. Celebrate Lymphoma Awareness Month 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only