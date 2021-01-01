From elegant lighting
Lyle 1 Light Black And Frosted White Glass Pendant LD6261BK
Modern day farmhouse rustic styleHardware finish in black Frosted white schoolhouse shaped shade1 light that illuminates downwards ; dimmableFixture material: metal and glasssuspended from a canopy with an adjustable black fabric cordLight bulb type: LED E26 (not included).The Lyle Collection is a stunningly functional, yet simplistically lovely light. The geometric shade creates a clean form that will fit well in any space, large or small. Its versatile simplicity allows for this fixture to blend in well with the rest of your room, while still maintaining its own bright personality. Hanging from an adjustable black cord, it'll always be the perfect height for your dining room table or study space. Available in a black, chrome, or brass finish, and a clear bubble or frosted white shade, let this pendant lamp illuminate your room (light bulbs not included).