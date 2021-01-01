Lyla Ornate Framed Full Length Floor Leaner Mirror Silver - Amanti Art

Advertisement
Give your bedroom or living room the finishing touch with this full-length framed floor mirror. A tall mirror is perfect for full-body viewing and can also bring light into your room, making the space appear larger and more inviting. This mirror features a frame with a curved surface, beading on the outer edge, ornate design on the inner edge, and a warm, bronze-tone brushstroke finish. Amanti Art is headquartered in Madison, WI and provides high quality, handmade framed art, mirrors and organization boards for your home improvement projects. Our home decor products are made using traditional custom framing techniques that give you the kind of quality you'd expect from your local frame shop. Because of our focus on workmanship, our products are used by architects, developers, interior designers and homeowners alike to create beautiful functional living spaces.