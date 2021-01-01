From lbaiet inc
LBAIET INC Lyla Red Boho 2 ft. x 6 ft. Runner Rug
Introducing the L'Baiet Lyla Red Boho Rug from the Roswell Collection. This area rug features an array of geometric and ornamental motifs in an effortless color palette that blends well most room interiors. Power-loomed with heat-set polypropylene in Egypt, this rug is fade and stain resistant. Featuring a low pile height, this area rug is perfect for placing under several pieces of furniture in high traffic areas. Enhancing its durability and longevity, this stylish area rug features a jute backing. It's designed to take on the occasional spill, and is easily cleaned with a light vacuuming. For those unexpected spills, spot clean with light detergent or have it professionally removed. Adding this piece of art to your living room will not only ground your furniture together but will also be an essential decorating element to your space.