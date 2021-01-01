From hudson valley lighting
Lydney Pendant by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Polished - (6812-GPN)
Thoughtful touches enhance the Lydney Pendant's no-fuss, shop styling. Encased bell-shaped metal shade in a glossy enamel, recreates the industrial original. Cutouts direct additional light toward the ceiling, while cloth-sheathed wiring underscores the pendants' vintage appeal. Lydney's interior is entirely finished in white, which amplifies the light-source and displays our scrupulous attention to how the fixture will be viewed when hung. Socket Ring Shade Attachment. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Dome. Color: Grey. Finish: Gray Polished Nickel