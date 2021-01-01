Noble House Lydia Mid-Century Modern 5 Piece Dining Set, Light Beige and Natural Oak

With matching wood finishes, you can?t go wrong with this dining set. Including one table and four chairs, this set is ideal for any home. The mid-century style and smooth wood finishes of this set will complement any decor, making this a perfect addition for your interior space. The dining chairs feature a sturdy design with lovely upholstered seats that provide both comfort and style for your dining pleasure. Whether you are hosting a casual dinner with friends or dining with your family, this set will make every meal a memorable one. MID-CENTURY DESIGN: Blending together iconic splayed legs with a stunning wood frame, our dining set offers a mid-century look to your lounge space. With its clean lines and understated look, this set uses new materials to reimagine a traditional design. RUBBERWOOD LEGS: Our environmentally-friendly wood not only offers plenty of durability, but it also gives this piece a beautiful natural-grain look. Combined with a gorgeous finish, this wood will truly stand out in any room. UPHOLSTERED SEATING: These chairs offer beautifully upholstered seating, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as a splash of color for the overall set. RECTANGULAR TABLE: This set includes a rectangular table that comfortably seats four people. This has dimensions of 47.20? W x 29.50? D x 29.50? H, allowing enough space for you and your hearty meals. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this dining set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. Please note that this set is not for commercial use.